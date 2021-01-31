LeBron James is 36 years old and is still dominating the NBA as if he were 25. Despite getting up there in age, LeBron has kept up his conditioning and has been an absolute force this year, with some claiming that he should be on everyone's radar for the MVP trophy. For many, LeBron's success is mirroring that of Tom Brady, who is 43 years old and is about to embark on his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

LeBron and Brady have been friends for a while now as they both recognize each other's greatness. In fact, after last night's Lakers win against the Boston Celtics, LeBron was asked about Brady and how his success relates to LeBron's current situation. As the Lakers superstar explained, both he and Brady share the same goal, which is ultimately what makes them mirror images of one another.

"At our age, we can still dominate our sport," LeBron said. "We have one common goal and that's to win and win at the highest level."

Next Sunday, Brady will have an opportunity to win his seventh Super Bowl title, which would be an achievement, unlike anything we have ever seen in football. Meanwhile, LeBron is going for his fifth title this year and he has a great shot at pulling it off.

Regardless of how many titles these guys win, there is no denying their impacts will last forever.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images