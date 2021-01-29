LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are on a bit of a losing streak as of late following losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons. The loss to the Pistons came last night after LeBron found himself going cold in the fourth quarter. Of course, the team was missing Anthony Davis although many fans were disappointed with what they saw, with some claiming that LeBron and the rest of the Lakers are tired right now.

After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters about this notion and completely dismissed it, saying that his team is fine right now and that personally, he has been getting adequate rest.

“I don’t get tired. I don’t feel tired,” he said. “I get my sleep. I get my rest. I have a lot of energy. I don’t get tired.”

LeBron also went on to talk about the lineup changes and how the entire team just needs to find a way to adjust. “We are definitely all adjusting to playing minutes with different lineups,” he said. “I think we’re all learning on the fly with the lack of practice time… A lot of our games are like practices for us too.”

Needless to say, the Lakers are staying the course right now, and considering just how deep this team is, there is no reason to believe they won't get through this rough patch.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images