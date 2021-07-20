LeBron James is easily a top 3 NBA player of all time and despite being 36 years old, it still looks like LeBron has a few solid years of basketball ahead of him. Heading into next season, the Los Angeles Lakers promise to be a healthy roster and if they can acquire some new pieces, there is no doubt that they will be a juggernaut in the Western Conference. Not to mention, LeBron is coming off of his performance in Space Jam, and fans will expect him to play like a man who is getting superstar movie roles.

To promote Space Jam, LeBron recently went on the "Smartless" podcast with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. During that interview, LeBron was asked about the worst injury of his career and whether or not there was an injury that stood out to him. LeBron ultimately harkened back to the 2018-19 season, when his groin became a problem for not only him, but the Lakers as a whole.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I tore my groin two years ago playing on Christmas Day in Golden State … I could not keep playing … it was over with,” LeBron explained. For those who might remember, LeBron was out for a couple of months with this injury and during that time, the Lakers were unable to hold their position in the Western Conference. Despite coming back late in the season, the Lakers were unable to make the postseason and it led to a huge overhaul as players like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were all traded to New Orleans for Anthony Davis.

In the end, the injury worked out for LeBron and the Lakers, however, it's still a season that James would probably like to forget about for the rest of his career.

[Via]