LeBron James might be a superstar on several levels, but he's still a little kid at heart. The Los Angeles Laker star admitted his excitement yesterday, as Space Jam: A New Legacy hit theaters and HBO Max. The film hasn't been getting the greatest reviews from critics. However, James doesn't seem to mind at all. There may even be a sequel.

"I literally got a movie that dropped today,” James said in a self-recorded video posted to social media. “Space Jam: A New Legacy, oh my goodness. It finally just hit me, I can’t believe it. I’m so honored, I’m so humbled, this is crazy. It doesn’t make sense to me, but I’ve got so much energy today, I hope everybody goes out, check it out at the movie theaters, HBO Max. Wherever it’s around you, please check it out, I promise you won’t be disappointed. I’m just super hype right now, I can’t even control my energy right now. I’m watching my son right now playing his basketball game in Augusta, Georgia. My wife is right next to me, she’s looking at me crazy because it’s like 8 o’clock in the morning.”

And if you're a hater, James had a message for you too. “And let me not forget the most important: My haters. I just wanna say, I love you guys.”