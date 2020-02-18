LeBron James is a multitalented human being who can pretty well do anything he sets his mind to. Recently, LeBron James started the "I Promise" network of schools which helps bring better education to those who might not have the proper access. His "I Promise" school in Akron, Ohio has been a godsend for families throughout the city and now, he's looking to bring the "I Promise" philosophy to new avenues.

That's right, LeBron is now writing his very own children's book. As you can imagine, the book is going to be called "I Promise" and will give parents an opportunity to read a positive story alongside their kids.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together,” James said via USA Today. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. ‘I PROMISE’ is powerful in that way, and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

It appears as though the book will be released closer to August so be sure to be on the lookout for that. This venture is yet another example of how LeBron is much more than an athlete.