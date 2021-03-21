LeBron James is one of the most important players in the league and whenever he goes down with an injury, his team suffers as a result. That is exactly what happened on Saturday as his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Atlanta Hawks in an afternoon battle. In the end, the Hawks won the match after James hurt his ankle in the first half. The whole thing looked pretty bad as LeBron struggled on the ground before going back into the game for just a quick second. Eventually, LeBron left the match and never came back.

Now, LeBron is out indefinitely with an ankle sprain and he's not happy about it at all. Taking to Twitter, LeBron gave some insight on his injury saying that he is angered by the injury and fully intends on coming back better than ever before.

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now," LeBron wrote. "The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left."

There is plenty of time left before the NBA playoffs and with Anthony Davis set to return soon, the Lakers shouldn't be in too bad of a shape. Regardless, they could lose valuable spots in the standings, which will ultimately make their playoff run that much harder. Regardless, LeBron is motivated right now and that does not bode well for the rest of the league.

Michael Owens/Getty Images