Solomon Hill says he would never intentionally injure a player, after colliding with LeBron James during the Hawks' 99-94 win over the Lakers, Saturday. Following the game, multiple Lakers claimed that Hill's steal attempt was not a basketball play and unnecessary.

"Would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely... he knows that," Hill tweeted Saturday night. "That’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie."



Michael Owens / Getty Images

James went down in the second quarter after Hill landed on his ankle during an attempted steal. The four-time MVP was visibly frustrated on his way to the locker room, knocking over a chair on the way.

"We don't feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays," Montrezl Harrell told reporters. "He had to go through his leg to get the ball."

Dennis Schröder added that it was an “unnecessary play.”

LeBron explained his anger on Twitter after the game without putting the blame on Hill: "Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. Man facepalming. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left."

With the loss, the Lakers fall to third in the Western Conference and 28-14 overall. James will be out indefinitely.

[Via]