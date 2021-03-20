Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after colliding with Solomon Hill during the teams' 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday. Lakers' Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder called out Hill after the game.

"We don't feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays," Harrell told reporters. "He had to go through his leg to get the ball."

Schröder added that it was an “unnecessary play.”



Michael Owens / Getty Images

James went down with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter when the Hill attempted to steal the ball from James and landed on his right ankle. The four-time MVP knocked over a chair in frustration while walking to the locker room.

Losing James is massive for a Lakers team that has finals aspirations. Earlier this week, he remarked that he deserves more than just four MVP awards: "I should have more than four, I believe. But ... I don't sit around thinking about it or crying about it, or whatever the case may be. I just try to come in the next season and be the MVP and be talked about [for] it again. I bet a lot of the greatest that played this game feel like they should have more as well, if you ask any one of those guys."

James will be out indefinitely with the injury.

