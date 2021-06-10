Bronny James Jr. has been making waves in the high school basketball world and he has also been showcasing his talent when it comes to the entertainment world. While he may not stream as often as some of the top Twitch creators out there, Bronny is still a big name on the platform and as a result, he was recently signed to FaZe Clan. FaZe Clan is one of the premier video game collectives in the entire world and they pretty much pioneered the entire video game content space.

Today, Bronny and other member of FaZe were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and many fans were excited to see the young basketball player get a nice piece of recognition. His own father, LeBron James, was also impressed as he took to Instagram to congratulate his son on the achievement.

"TOUGH!!! Keep Leading your generation to new heights Young King," LeBron wrote. James has perhaps been one of the most supportive famous basketball fathers out there and it should come as no surprise that he was excited about Bronny's new cover.

As the young star approaches college age, perhaps Bronny will be making the magazine's cover for a host of different reasons.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images