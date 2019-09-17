Los Angeles Lakers fans are calling for the team to pay homage to the late Nipsey Hussle in the 2019-20 season with special edition Crenshaw jerseys, and you already know that Lakers players support the cause.

On Tuesday, LeBron James posted a photo on instagram as a nod to Nipsey, showcasing his blue No. 23 Crenshaw jersey along with a caption that reads:

"I know you smiling down back at me my G! The Marathon will Always Continue all around the world with me! #TMC💙🏁@nipseyhussle@laurenlondon 🙏🏾 No 🧢"

As seen in the photo embedded below, the Crenshaw jersey mirrors the blue Lakers throwbacks worn by the likes of Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in the 1960s.

Former NBA star Caron Butler previously suggested that the Lakers don the blue Crenshaw throwbacks while the Clippers wear a similarly styled red jersey when the two teams meet in the regular season. Dwyane Wade co-signed that move, tweeting, "The culture needs this." However, the Lakers have not announced any uniform changes for the upcoming season.

LeBron, Anthony Davis and co. will face off against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers when the NBA season kicks off on October 22. For those scoring at home, that's just over four weeks away.