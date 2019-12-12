LeBron James and Nike are slowly but surely bringing back the Nike LeBron 7, and fans of the classic silhouette will be happy to learn that the "Christmas" colorway is making its return to retailers next week. According to sneaker source J23 App, the Nike LeBron 7 "Christmas" is officially on the calendar for Thursday, December 19.

The kicks, featuring a smooth black to red gradient fade and a full length Air Max unit in the midsole, will retail for $200.

During a LeBron 17 unboxing video, LeBron made a point to note that the LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites." He also showed up to Media Day prior to the start of the season in a mismatched Lakers-themed colorway, which seems to suggest that there are even more LeBron 7s in the works.

Continue scrolling for images of the "Christmas" Nike LeBron 7s and look for the drop on December 19.

