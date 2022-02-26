The kid from Akron has been the talk of the basketball world for more than two decades (if you include his time playing high school ball for Saint Vincent Saint Mary's High School). With that kind of reign, it's no surprise that LeBron James' legacy will be remembered in physical historical context.



Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

LeBron James has an absolutely insane career, with milestones for miles and accolades aplenty. Factor in longevity, as the 2021 season is his 19th in the NBA, no one has rivaled his effectiveness and impact on the sport for such an extended period of time. Currently, he's averaging 29.1 points per game, the highest point total since he was 27 years old. In the time between his debut and today, his list of accomplishments is a lengthy one. Some of The King's feats include the following (listed for visual representation of how expansive they truly are):

4× NBA champion

4× NBA Finals MVP

4× NBA Most Valuable Player

18× NBA All-Star

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP

13× All-NBA First Team

3× All-NBA Second Team

All-NBA Third Team

5× NBA All-Defensive First Team

NBA All-Defensive Second Team

NBA Rookie of the Year

NBA All-Rookie First Team

NBA scoring champion

NBA assists leader (2020)

J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

4× AP Athlete of the Year

3× Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Time Athlete of the Year

USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year

This list only consists of his NBA career. High School Lebron was also a 2× National high school player of the year, a McDonald's All-American Game MVP, 2× First-team Parade All-American, and 3× Ohio Mr. Basketball.

The museum is set to open in Akron, OH in 2023. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.

