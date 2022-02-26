LeBron James' esteemed career will be commemorated in physical form.
The kid from Akron has been the talk of the basketball world for more than two decades (if you include his time playing high school ball for Saint Vincent Saint Mary's High School). With that kind of reign, it's no surprise that LeBron James' legacy will be remembered in physical historical context.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
LeBron James has an absolutely insane career, with milestones for miles and accolades aplenty. Factor in longevity, as the 2021 season is his 19th in the NBA, no one has rivaled his effectiveness and impact on the sport for such an extended period of time. Currently, he's averaging 29.1 points per game, the highest point total since he was 27 years old. In the time between his debut and today, his list of accomplishments is a lengthy one. Some of The King's feats include the following (listed for visual representation of how expansive they truly are):
4× NBA champion
4× NBA Finals MVP
4× NBA Most Valuable Player
18× NBA All-Star
3× NBA All-Star Game MVP
13× All-NBA First Team
3× All-NBA Second Team
All-NBA Third Team
5× NBA All-Defensive First Team
NBA All-Defensive Second Team
NBA Rookie of the Year
NBA All-Rookie First Team
NBA scoring champion
NBA assists leader (2020)
J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award
NBA 75th Anniversary Team
4× AP Athlete of the Year
3× Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year
Time Athlete of the Year
USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year
This list only consists of his NBA career. High School Lebron was also a 2× National high school player of the year, a McDonald's All-American Game MVP, 2× First-team Parade All-American, and 3× Ohio Mr. Basketball.
The museum is set to open in Akron, OH in 2023. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.
