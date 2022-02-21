LeBron James had himself a massive night on Sunday as he was able to play in the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, which just so happens to be his hometown crowd. This homecoming of sorts was made especially sweeter thanks to the fact that he was part of the NBA's 75 greatest players of all-time list. The players on the list were invited to Cleveland where they got to wear a special jacket and chop it up with one another. For instance, LeBron and Michael Jordan had a nice little reunion that broke Twitter.

As for the game itself, LeBron was fairly quiet up until the fourth quarter, when he ended up scoring the game-winning basket in front of the Cleveland faithful. It was a fantastic moment for the Lakers superstar, and in many ways, it was probably the biggest highlight of his season given how bad the purple and gold have been.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After the game, LeBron took to Instagram where he addressed Cavs fans, thanking them for making the weekend so special. "CLEVELAND!!!!!!! This is for you. AGAIN," he wrote. "What a ending to a beautiful weekend and night!!!"





You can check out the best and brightest highlights from last night's NBA All-Star Game, down below.