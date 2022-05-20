Time certainly does fly, or at least it feels like it these days. We've entered yet another prom season which calls for timelines to be flooded with teens celebrating their final high school moments. It's unbelievable to many that little Bronny Jr. is edging closer to the end of his high school career. The basketball star and son to LeBron and Savannah James recently attended his prom, and like the doting mama she is, Savannah shared photos on social media.

She helped to make sure Bronny's tux was fitted properly and even shared photos of the teen with his date. In the last slide, younger sister Zhuri was captured, as well, and it was a picture that is prime for meme culture.



"Sooooo @bronny went to prom this past weekend….. Tons of emotions and realizations. Time really flies. [smiling with a tear emoji] So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!![double heart emoji] Zhuri is processing all of this too!! [crying laughing emojis] (Last slide)."

LeBron got a kick out of it, as well, and commented, "Zhuri ain't fkn around! She don't play about her brothers!! [sideways crying laughing emojis]." Zuhri wasn't playing games. Swipe below to look through the photos and check out a few reactions to Bronny and his prom date below.



