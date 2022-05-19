Bronny James Jr. was a Junior in high school this past year. He currently attends Sierra Canyon which is one of the premier high schools in all of California. Bronny is a star at the school and after next year, he is expected to go to college where he will have a very good chance of making it to the NBA where he will play alongside his father, or at least that's what LeBron has led us to believe.

Last night, Bronny got to attend prom and as you can see from the photo below, he was looking pretty dapper. Bronny was all smiles next to his prom date and it's clear the basketball star was having a good time.

Unfortunately, this good time was met with some controversy as some Twitter users were upset that Bronny went to Prom with a white girl. These criticisms were beyond ridiculous and as you can see down below, many rushed to his defense. For instance, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III wrote "LEAVE THESE KIDS ALONE! People clowning Bronny for his prom date are just miserable. Let them enjoy their day."

Another user went in on those criticizing Bronny, noting "Grown ass men and women being pressed about who Bronny James, a 17 year old, goes to his high school prom with is by far the strangest behavior that I’ve seen from people on here."

Needless to say, some people will turn anything positive into a negative on social media. Hopefully, Bronny and his date had a great time, regardless.