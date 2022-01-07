After struggling with injuries to begin the season, LeBron James has since turned on the jets as he has now scored over 30 points in his last eight games. LeBron is in the midst of putting the Los Angeles Lakers on his back, and fans are eager to see if he can keep up this momentum despite being 37 years old. After all, the Lakers are going to need him to keep playing like this, especially as players like Anthony Davis remain out with injury problems of their own.

Now, some analysts believe LeBron should be in the MVP conversation. Even Skip Bayless is saying this, which just goes to show that LeBron is playing out of his mind. According to ClutchPoints, LeBron actually spoke about the MVP debate today, noting that while he enjoys the thought, he just wants to win basketball games.

Harry How/Getty Images

“I think when you are placed in the MVP conversation, that means that your team is winning games and you’re playing at a level that’s helping them win games," LeBron said. "So, if my name starts to be in the MVP discussion, then I’m happy about it in the sense that it means the Lakers are winning basketball games. And that’s what I want. That’s all I care about. I know what I bring to the table every night. I know what I’m capable of doing every night, but I want that to result in wins, and that’s just always been my mindset in this league.”

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

