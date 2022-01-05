LeBron James is 37 years old and he is still one of the best players in the entire NBA right now. It's strange to think about but LeBron has been in the NBA since before George W. Bush finished his first term as the President of the United States. LeBron has been going strong for that long and if you're a fan of his, then you know that he has never let his feet off the gas.

While this season has been difficult for the Lakers, LeBron has managed to keep things trucking. Including last night's game against the Sacramento Kings, LeBron has put together eight-straight games in which he has scored over 30 points. On Tuesday night, LeBron put together a 31-point performance all while securing a win that put the Lakers above .500.

Harry How/Getty Images

After the game, LeBron was feeling good about the win and as a result, he decided to take to Instagram where he posted a couple of highlights from the game. Clearly, LeBron is still very eager to do some damage this season, and with the Lakers getting off to a rough start, he is hoping to turn things around in the early going of 2022.

"IMA WHAT??? PROBLEM!!!!" he wrote.





The Lakers ended up winning by eight points and it was by no means an easy game for them. Luckily, however, they had LeBron to get them over that hump. You can check out the highlights from the game, down below.