LeBron James continues to be one of the best players in the NBA, even in his 19th season. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is carrying his team on his back this season, and fans can't believe what he has been able to accomplish so far this season. Unfortunately, the Lakers aren't having the best season, but that did not stop LeBron from having a fantastic 37th birthday on December 30th, which was yesterday.

LeBron got to spend the day with his family and friends, who wished him a happy birthday on social media. As for LeBron himself, he took to Instagram with a series of photos of himself in front of a statue of crowns. In the caption, LeBron thanked his family and friends for yet another great year.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

"37 of them thangs around the [sun]," LeBron wrote. "Rumble Young Man Rumble!! I appreciate all the love today from family, friends, partners, associates, colleague, fans and haters for the bday wishes!! Been a great one and still 2 and half hours left! Love y’all coming straight from the King’s Throne!"





It remains to be seen what the King has in store for his 37th year on this earth, although we're sure he's going to be productive as always.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.