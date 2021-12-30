LeBron James and the Los Angeles have been having a lot of problems this season. The team can't seem to pull it together, and fans are growing frustrated with how things are going. At this point, the Lakers will be lucky to make the postseason, when in reality, they should be contenders to win the NBA title. Either way, it's not a good look for the Lakers right now, and it's a good enough reason to be concerned.

Last night, the Lakers lost again, this time at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite scoring 37 points, LeBron's efforts were all for nothing, as the team continued to create turnovers that led to their demise. After the game, LeBron spoke about how turnovers are killing the purple and gold right now.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“There’s a difference between careless turnovers and attack turnovers,” LeBron said per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “We gotta cut down on our careless turnovers — the ones that’s just unforced. We’re gonna have attack turnovers, which is OK. We have a lot of attackers and we understand that. But, the careless turnovers, where, literally, you just turn the ball over and there’s no pressure or there’s no reason for it, those are the ones that get us in trouble.”

With a record of 17-19, it's not all doom and gloom right now, however, it's still not particularly cheery either. Hopefully, the Lakers can turn things around sooner rather than later.

