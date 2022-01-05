LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very good night on Tuesday as they defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 122-114. The Lakers came into this game with a record of 19-19 and if they wanted to get back above .500, they needed to win. In the end, that is exactly what they did on the back of LeBron's 31-point performance that saw him reaching another new height.

James has been on a complete tear over the last eight games and fans can't believe what they are seeing from a man who just turned 37 years old a few days ago. LeBron is still a top five player right now, and last night was another example of how this is the case.

Harry How/Getty Images

James was certainly feeling himself during the game and he let it be known. After scoring a layup late in the game, LeBron stared down the Kings bench, including his former teammate Tristan Thompson, who wasn't playing. LeBron yelled "I'm a motherf*****g problem!" in his face, and then dapped up his teammates before returning to his assignment on defense. It was a pretty bad ass moment and one that had Thompson a bit shook.

LeBron has been trying to make a statement as of late, and it appears to be working. The Lakers have had their fair share of issues but with their latest winning streak in mind, it seems like the team is poised for a strong second half to the season.