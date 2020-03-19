With the NBA season under indefinite suspension, it appears as though numerous players are bored at home and don't really know what to do with themselves. LeBron James has been one of those players although his self-isolation efforts have become that much more crucial in light of the fact that he recently played against the Brooklyn Nets who just had four players test positive for the virus. Now, LeBron is being tested for exposure to the virus and must stay in his home even longer.

Things certainly haven't been easy for the Lakers superstar as he has been couped up with his kids and wife, Savannah. Yesterday, LeBron took to his Instagram story where he spoke about his quarantine and all of the things he hasn't been able to do in light of what's happening. As he explains, he can't get a haircut and he's starting to look like "Tom Hanks in Cast Away."

Even Savannah has to cut her own hair which just goes to show the gravity of the situation. For now, LeBron and the Lakers are waiting for their results which are believed to be coming by Friday. If anyone on the Lakers has it, the league will certainly be a little bit warier of resuming the season.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.