LeBron James has been known to be one of the most philanthropic athletes in the history of the NBA and one of his biggest efforts has been with the "I Promise" school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school helps kids from disadvantaged neighborhoods get the education they deserve and so far, the efforts have been highly successful.

Now that we are in October, a new school year is upon us which means the "I Promise" institution is in session. The kids have been hard at work studying for their courses and LeBron found a way to reward their efforts and keep them motivated moving forward. Based on the tweets below, LeBron donated 800 pairs of his Nike LeBron 16 to the school with 10 colorways being available. The kids were able to choose whichever shoe they wanted.

In the images above, you can see just how appreciative the kids were as they had some huge smiles on their faces. Nothing makes you feel more confident than a nice pair of shoes and you can tell these kids are grateful for the opportunities that have come their way.

Love or hate LeBron on the court, there is no denying all the great work he does off of it.