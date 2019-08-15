LeBron James returned to his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio this week to unveil a colorful new basketball court and to take part in the inaugural game with a few students.

According to Cleveland.com, LeBron was joined by his old St. Vincent-St. Mary's "Fab 5" teammates as they took on the I Promise School's "Fab 5" fourth and fifth grade girls and boys teams.

“We started here on an outdoor court, us five, and now we’re going to give back to you guys,” James said, per Cleveland.com. "This is a basketball court, and we see basketball hoops, but it teaches you so much more than just basketball," he said. "To be able to create a brotherhood or sisterhood and create things that will last forever. A lot of people say things you do in high school you'll forget. Well, we created a friendship 25 years ago, and we're still firm and strong. This is our way of giving it back to you guys -- paying it forward."

Back in May, the Lakers forward presented the school with a check for $1,000,000 to help build a brand new gym for the school, providing I Promise students with a new space for physical education classes, as well as after-school activities.

Check out footage from the event, as well as a tour of the I Promise School, in the tweets embedded below.