After a disappointing debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers, there is no denying that LeBron James is hungry to come back and prove all of the doubters wrong. Some feel as though James has been a bust with the Lakers and that his reign as the best player in the NBA has come to an end. While he certainly isn't in his prime anymore, he's still one of the best to ever do it and to underestimate him would be a huge mistake, especially with Anthony Davis on his side.

LeBron has been working hard in the gym leading up to this season and he's been quick to remind people of that on social media. The Lakers superstar most recently took to Instagram with a photo of himself flying through the air an dunking the ball. In the caption, James got cheeky as he referred to himself as a plane and invited fans to become passengers this season.

"Good evening ladies and gentlemen. Captain speaking. My name is LeBron. I would like to welcome you aboard flight 23/6 from Akron to Cleveland to Miami to Cleveland and now in Los Angeles," James wrote. "Thank you for choosing to fly with me. I hope you all enjoy your flight."

It remains to be seen how the Lakers will do this season but with LeBron locked in like this, there is no ceiling for their success.