LeBron James spoke about which fanbases have the biggest impact on the game during a recent episode of The Shop, and explained his hate for Boston by remarking, “they racist as f*ck.” Maverick Carter also joked that it's the only city where fans will wear "fuck LeBron" shirts to the stadium.

“They will say anything, and it’s fine — I mean, f*ck, it’s my life, I’ve been dealing with it my whole life,” James said. “I don’t mind it, like, I hear it, if I somebody close by, I’ll check them real quick, I’ll move onto the game, they gonna say whatever the f*ck they wanna say. They might throw something on me, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game.”



Jim Rogash / Getty Images

James also recalled an incident during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, when a fan poured a drink out on him while he was walking back to the locker room. The Heat had just beaten the Celtics in Game 6 at TD Garden.

James isn't the first athlete to complain about hearing racist comments in Boston. Earlier this year, Kyrie Irving admitted that he's heard racist remarks made toward him in the city prior to the Nets’ first-round series against the Celtics.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown even admitted that there is work to be done while responding to Irving's criticism: “I think painting every Celtics fan as a racist would be unfair. However, we’ve got a lot of work to do, no question. There’s a lack of resources there, lack of opportunity.”

Check out James' comments on The Shop below.

