Kevin Garnett and LeBron James had a ton of run-ins with one another throughout their respective primes. During his time with the Miami Heat especially, LeBron was able to get the better of KG during a time in which the Celtics felt like their potential dynasty was being tampered with. Those Heat Vs. Celtics rivalries were bitter at times, and it became quite clear that Garnett didn't like LeBron. Even in recent interviews, Garnett has tried to downplay what LeBron has done throughout his career.

More recently, however, Garnett actually eased off and gave some light praise to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Garnett admitted that LeBron is a much better trash talker than he is given credit for. Garnett recalls testing James on numerous occasions, only to be impressed by his responses.

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

“I wanted to see who was made of what,” Garnett said. “A lot of people don’t know that Bron James, he don’t say it loud, but he’ll s— talk back to you. Bron a real one.” After all, LeBron has every reason to be a big-talker on the court, especially given his accolades as one of the best to ever play the game. Regardless, it is still surprising to hear KG admit this.

Unfortunately for James, his trash-talking still wasn't enough to get on Garnett's all-time starting five.

