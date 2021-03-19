LeBron James is one of the best players to ever get on an NBA court and when he compliments a young player, it's because he thinks the kid has real potential. LeBron always seems to play well against young players, as it motivates him to remind the young guys that he still runs the NBA. Last night, this was evident as LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets by 11 points.

Despite the loss, Ball still put up 26 points in the match and was one of the most impressive players on the floor. After the game, LeBron explained just how impressed he is with Ball and how the rookie has a very bright future.

"I think he's, ya know, damn good ... to be his age," LeBron said via TMZ. "His speed, his quickness, his ability to make shots at all facets, ya know in the paint, floaters, threes, he has the 3-tier already, and he's going to only get better. Every game is a learning experience for him. He's going to get better and better as the season goes on, as his career goes on, and so on and so on.”

LaMelo might not be on the same level as a LeBron just yet although if he continues to develop his game, Melo could be well on his way to superstar status. Not to mention, he's already making the Hornets a team to watch for every single night.

Harry How/Getty Images

[Via]