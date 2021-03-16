LeBron James already has his hands all over one professional sports league and he's about to take over another because according to the Boston Globe, the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star has just become a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

A new report confirms that Fenway Sports Group has added LeBron James and his good friend Maverick Carter as partners, which makes them official part-owners of the Red Sox baseball team. James and Carter also become the group's first Black partners. The deal is currently pending approval by the MLB, also including a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, which would make them the third-largest partner.



George Pimentel/Getty Images -- LeBron James and Maverick Carter

This is huge news for LeBron James, who continues to set himself up for success once he eventually retires from basketball. In case you forgot, he also has an ownership stake in the Liverpool Football Club, which is also owned by Fenway Sports Group. Still performing at his highest level though, the end of his NBA career might not come as soon as people had originally thought, though. Especially if the Lakers win another championship this postseason.

This comes following the Lakers' dominant win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. They will be playing against the Timberwolves tonight.



Elsa/Getty Images -- A Cleveland Indians fan holds up a sign directed towards LeBron James during Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox at Jacob's Field on October 15, 2007

Congratulations to LeBron James and Maverick Carter on becoming part-owners of the Boston Red Sox!

