LaMelo Ball has had an incredible start to his NBA career thus far, and as it stands, the Charlotte Hornets are incredibly fun to watch as a result. Ball is flashy with his passes and throughout the last few weeks, he has improved his jump shot quite a bit. Moving forward, LaMelo has superstar potential written all over him and it won't be before long that we see him in an All-Star Game.

Recently, Ball's Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green took notice. In an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Green praised Melo and noted that he was skeptical of the young star, at first. Having played against him, however, Green is eager to see what else the Hornets star can do.

“I love his game — he’s extremely smart,” Green said. “He doesn’t even know how to play the NBA game yet. He’s just out there playing; he’s like a little kid in a candy store, just out there playing, having fun. He’s very smart. He passes the ball with the best of them already — I think Charlotte and MJ [Michael Jordan] got this one right.”

Melo has been garnering praise from a wide array of people, including his boss Michael Jordan, who knows a thing or two about being a great basketball player. Needless to say, LaMelo's career has had a promising start and it seems like things will only get better from here.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images