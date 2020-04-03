As of this moment, every single NBA player in the league is at home trying to do their part to flatten the curve and beat Coronavirus, once and for all. It's hard to think about anything other than public health right now but at the end of the day, jobs are being affected and this crisis could last quite a long time. With this in mind, there is a real possibility that the NBA could completely cancel its season.

If this were to happen, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could end up losing out on quite a bit of money. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, LeBron would have to give up $400,000 USD per game lost due to the canceled season. With 19 games left, he would have to fork over $7.6 million which is a whole lot of money.

Harry How/Getty Images

Per Bleacher Report:

"If games are canceled, the league can deduct approximately 1.1 percent for each lost contest (including about 5.6 playoff games per team). For a high-paid All-Star like LeBron James, he’d be on the hook for over $400,000 per game. While players typically receive their final paycheck Nov. 1, months after the season ended, a select few have accelerated pay schedules, including James. By force majeure, James would need to “promptly pay the difference directly” to the Los Angeles Lakers."

This would certainly be a worst-case scenario for everyone involved and hopefully, it never gets that far.

