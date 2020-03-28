Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade have had their fair share of fun alongside LeBron James although some situations have proven to be a lot direr than others. Recently, Wade and Melo were on Instagram live where they reflected on their favorite Kobe Bryant stories while also giving some insight on other great stories. One of those tales involved the Banana Boat crew and one of their signature vacations.

In the clip below, Anthony recounts the time LeBron had to save his life. Melo describes wanting to go snorkeling and eventually, things went left. Next thing he knew, LeBron was jumping off of the boat and rushing into the water to drag him back with one arm.

"It was my fault though, I was still trying to see the last bit of the barracuda, snorkeling and all that," Anthony said. "I look up, the current is taking me to the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat ... It was windy, all type of shit was going on through my head, I'll be honest with you. Then I look up at the boat and I see 'Bron jump off the boat like he is MacGyver. … He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm."

Thankfully, LeBron was there to save the day. This will certainly go down as a legendary tale that further adds to LeBron's mystique. Hopefully, we get more such stories throughout the rest of the quarantine period.