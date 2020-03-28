Kobe Bryant is consistently talked about in the same breathe as infamous basketball stars like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In the eyes of many, Kobe is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and unfortunately, he was taken from us way too soon. Ever since his tragic passing back in January, NBA players have been reminiscing about Kobe and all of the amazing memories he was able to provide his fans.

Yesterday, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony hopped on IG live where they gave some insight into their love of the Lakers legend. At one point, Melo told a story about the time he had to play against Bryant as a member of the Denver Nuggets. In the clip below, Melo says that Kobe refused to guard him until the fourth quarter and it led to a pretty entertaining battle.

"So, the game goes on and the fourth quarter comes. I mean he's getting every call, he's foulin', they not callin' shit. And he's like, 'I told you ... Let's go, let's give the world what they want to see," Anthony said. "He's foulin' me, grabbin' me; he come down, I foul him hard ... we just talkin' trash. I had my braids done. The most disrespectful thing you can do is touch someone's braids ... He hit the bottom of my braids, like 'Calm down, little bro.' He little-bro'd me. He sonned me!"

Melo's play eventually earned Kobe's respect and the two had been friends since that incident. Wade couldn't help but laugh as they both came to the conclusion that Kobe was one of the best to ever do it.