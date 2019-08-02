Carmelo Anthony hit up ESPN's First Take today where he spoke to Stephen A. Smith about his career and how he's currently looking for an NBA contract. No one seems to want to take a waiver on Anthony which is bizarre considering all that he has accomplished throughout his career. Either way, Melo is out of the league and looking to get back in.

During one point in the interview, Melo actually talked about how he almost formed a superteam with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Melo told Smith why it didn't work and how a lot of it had to do with his mindset at the time.

“Immaturity. Growth. From a business standpoint, not understanding where the game was going at that particular time. And still having this street mentality of ‘I’m not leaving no money on the table,'" Melo explained. "I didn’t truly understand there was gonna be a lockout, and what the lockout meant at that point in time. I loved Denver. I wanted to be in Denver… (Eventually), I was like now I gotta do something.”

A superteam of this magnitude has the potential to go down as one of the great what-ifs in NBA history. The three players remain good friends to this day and would have had some incredible chemistry.