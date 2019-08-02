Carmelo Anthony is letting it all out today during his sit down interview with Stephen A. Smith.

The 10 time NBA All Star joined ESPN's First Take on Friday morning to discuss a number of topics, ranging from his fallout with the Houston Rockets and his hopes for a farewell tour, to his reasons for not signing with the Chicago Bulls in 2014.

Additionally, Anthony responded to his former teammate Chauncey Billups, who recently explained that Melo cares more about scoring than winning.

“It meant too much because he could have games where he had 20, 22 [points], we win the game and he’s mad. He might have 36, and he’s in there, you know — we lose the game, and he’s in there picking everybody up.”

Carmelo issued the following response on Friday:

"I was 23, 24 years old, I had to eat. And whatever I had to do for us to be able to win, or put ourself in a situation to win, I was willing to do that. To his comments... If I didn't score those points I felt like I didn't do my job. Because that was my mentality, to go all-out at that point in time."

He added, "I don't take his comment any type of way. I take 'em as a learning tool... My only issue was the timing of his comments."

Check out his full thoughts regarding Chauncey's remarks in the video embedded below.