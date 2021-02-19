LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have had a long history in the NBA together, especially when it comes to what went down in Cleveland. Irving started his career with the Cavs and at the time, he was the number one superstar on the team. Eventually, LeBron joined the team after his stint in Miami, which made Irving the number two player. In the end, the tandem won an NBA title together, although it quickly became clear that Kyrie wanted to be the star attraction.

Now, Irving is on the Brooklyn Nets, who are considered to be the one team that can knock off LeBron's Lakers. Last night, they played each other, with the Nets coming out on top, as the Lakers have been dealing with key injuries. Throughout the game, it appeared as though Irving and LeBron were purposely avoiding each other, all while Irving sent some shots LeBron's way.

Irving has had some peculiar words for LeBron in the past, and James has expressed how they've taken him by surprise. With this in mind, their demeanor towards each other shouldn't come as that much of a shock. Regardless, the clips above have led to some speculation about a potential beef, and fans have taken notice.

As the season progresses, the Lakers Vs. Nets rivalry is going to get more heated and if they meet in the Finals, we will be in for an all-time great championship series.

