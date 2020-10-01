Kyrie Irving has played with some incredible players throughout his career, including LeBron James during his time in Cleveland. As of right now, Irving is on the Brooklyn Nets where he will get to play with Kevin Durant next season. Of course, Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA and will certainly play well alongside a player like Irving.

During a recent episode of The Etcs podcast with Durant, Irving spoke about their partnership and just how excited he is. In the interview, Irving claimed that Durant is the first player he's played with who can be the number one option late in the game. As one would expect, many fans took issue with these comments as they felt it was a huge slight to LeBron James.

"I felt like I was the best option on every team I’ve played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can be like 'that motherf*cker can make that shot too,'" Kyrie said.

To be fair to Kyrie, he was looked at as the more clutch player while in Cleveland although LeBron fans will certainly be eager to slander Kyrie next season if he slips up. Ever since leaving Cleveland, LeBron and Kyrie's relationship has been rocky, and fans look for any excuse to throw fuel on the flame.