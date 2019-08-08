Just because it's the offseason, doesn't mean that NBA players start slacking off and quit putting the work in. In fact, NBA players are working all year round to make sure they keep their bodies in shape so they are ready to go once the season starts. LeBron James knows this better than anybody as he is currently 34 years old and isn't getting any younger. The Lakers are trying to have a big season in 2019-2020 and their success rests on the shoulders of LeBron, Anthony Davis, and the team's young supporting cast.

Another aging star in the league is Chris Paul who is pretty good friends with James. Paul has bounced around the league this summer as he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Just like James, Paul wants to stay in shape and today, the two linked up for an intense workout.

Video from the workout was posted to LeBron's Instagram story and as you can tell from the footage above, they were jamming out to some J. Cole. When Anthony Davis listened to J. Cole last week, he broke a workout record so perhaps the music will help James and Paul as well.

Since the two were spotted working out, some Lakers fans believe LeBron is trying to get CP3 on the Lakers, although based on cap space alone, that seems like an impossibility.