Lakers star LeBron James admitted that he is worried he will never return to 100 percent in his career, after suffering an ankle injury back in March and returning to the court, Friday night.

"It's been urgency for me to get back ever since I got injured. So, that's just who I am," James told reporters. "You guys could have seen the logging of the minutes and hours per day that I was doing as far as rehab and treatment; it was a lot more than I slept. So, over the last six weeks, that's all I've been doing, is having an urgency to get back and play."



He added: "I knew I wasn't going to get back to 100 percent. It's impossible. I don't think I will ever get back to 100 percent in my career."

James performed well in his highly anticipated return, recording 16 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds in a 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

James' superstar teammate, Anthony Davis, who was out for considerable time with a calf injury, returned to the Lakers' lineup on April 22nd.

The Lakers are currently 36-27 and in fifth place in the Western Conference Standings. The return of both James and Davis will be a big help as they finish out the regular season.

