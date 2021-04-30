These past couple of months have been rough on the Los Angeles Lakers as they have been without the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While AD is now back in the lineup, the Lakers are still struggling and have even dropped to fifth in the Western Conference, which means they will probably have to go through the entire playoffs while on the road. Regardless, they still have time to salvage their record and LeBron is the key to doing so.

According to Adrien Wojnarowski of ESPN, LeBron is actually considering playing tonight as his Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings. This news came as a big surprise to Lakers fans although as Woj noted, James is a game-time decision. It's actually a lot likelier that he comes back into the lineup on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

Regardless of what LeBron ends up deciding, this is great news for the Lakers who desperately needed a pick-me-up. LeBron always seems to turn on the jets come playoff time and if he's able to remain healthy, then there is no reason why the Lakers couldn't go on a deep playoff run and repeat last year's success.

Stay tuned for more updates from the basketball world as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Harry How/Getty Images