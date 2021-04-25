Anthony Davis is finally back in the Los Angeles Lakers lineup following a calf injury that kept him away from the game for about two months. In the two games Davis has played since his return, he has struggled when it comes to his shooting and many Lakers fans have noticed. Last night, Davis went 5-19 from the field and was only able to notch 17 points as the team lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

Even with Davis in the lineup, the Lakers are still having a hard time without LeBron James and it truly shows. Following the game, Davis got to speak to the media about the game and that's where he got to divulge on how things went wrong.

"Everything is just short. It's a legs thing, a rhythm thing," Davis told Ryan Ward of Clutch Points when asked about his shooting. Davis also went on to say " "I felt great. The wind was there. I felt fine physically. Every game I'm getting my rhythm back."

Despite this latest string of losses, the Lakers remain in the playoff hunt and while they may not get home-court advantage, there is no doubt that they will be a threat to go far once LeBron returns. Hopefully, AD will have found his rhythm by then.