Russell Westbrook has been through a lot over the course of his career. The Washington Wizards star is known for his ability when it comes to picking up triple-doubles although, despite his hustle, he tends to get disrespected by the media, and at times, even his own peers. Regardless, Westbrook continues to grind harder than anyone in the league and it is apparent that he is one of the game's best players.

Last night, Westbrook picked up a massive triple-double in a win against the Lakers. He scored 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists, which is a performance that caught the eye of LeBron James, who took to Instagram with a tribute to Westbrook and everything he does on the court.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"We know y’all HATE & don’t APPRECIATE but we just laugh it off! But 1 thing you will do is RESPECT IT/US," LeBron wrote. That is is when Westbrook replied to LeBron, saying "Straight like that brodie." It's clear that these two have a ton of mutual respect for one another, and when each player is at the top of their game, it is always special to watch.

While this season was definitely a struggle for Westbrook and the Wizards, there is no denying that they have the potential to do some big things next year, if they make improvements to the roster. As for LeBron, he will be looking to win a championship, once he returns from injury.