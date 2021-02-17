This weekend marked a major milestone for two massive albums: 2Pac's All Eyez On Me and The Fugees' The Score. Both albums have cemented legendary status with the latter being the final project we'd ever receive from The Fugees. Still, even after their disbandment, they went on to deliver some solo efforts that have been equally influential in hip-hop's trajectory.



Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is often considered to be one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time. It's also the only solo album we've ever received from Ms. Lauryn Hill, as well. It was a critical smash that, in 2015, was included in the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry. Beyond the critical acclaim it received, it became one of the highest-selling albums of all time, of any genre. It's also the highest-selling neo-soul album to date.

Earlier today, the RIAA took to Twitter where they announced that Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill had officially gone Diamond, a rare feat for any artist regardless of genre. Hill is officially in the diamond club after the album went 10x platinum. "Welcome to the RIAA Diamond Club @MsLaurynHill! #TheMiseducationofLaurynHill is now a [diamond] (10X) certified album," the tweet reads.

