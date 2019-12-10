A few weeks before Nipsey Hussle's death in March, he announced that he had signed a deal with PUMA. His team took the reigns to ensure that this partnership did not fall through and that Nipsey's company, The Marathon Clothing, would reach as many people as possible. In August, PUMA x TMC released extremely successful sneaker and apparel collections.

In the spirit of continuing the marathon, Lauren London has just debuted a new campaign with PUMA, titled "Forever Stronger". This announcement was accompanied by a video conceptualized by her and directed by Danny Williams. It captures beautiful shots of California, while London recites a moving poem written by Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith. Under the YouTube video, PUMA shared the following statement: “Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

No release dates have been announced for the "Forever Stronger" collaboration yet, but you could take a look at London's outfit in the video and see if any of the pieces appeal to you. It's nice to see that PUMA will continue working with Nipsey's loved ones to keep his legacy alive.