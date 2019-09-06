At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle had partnered with PUMA to create his own The Marathon Continues collection. This wasn't any superficial collaboration where the rapper just added his name to an item of clothing and let someone else take over with designing; Nipsey was intimately involved in every step of the process, making sure that not only was the quality up to par, but that it aligned with his artistic vision.

Following his shocking murder, Nipsey's team and loved ones decided to move forward with the collection. Last month, PUMA shared that they planned on honoring the rapper's creative outlook and would release the capsule exactly as Nipsey desired. "Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise," PUMA stated.

"Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done," they added. "His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great."

Within the first 24 hours, most of the collection has already sold out as fans and admirers showed their support. Lauren London celebrated the release by sharing a behind the scenes video that detailed how involved Nipsey was in creating PUMA x TMC. The video is much like a documentary as you can hear Nip talk about the line of apparel, and in the caption, Lauren wrote, "He Did That! 💙."