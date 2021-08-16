When Nipsey Hussle passed away in 2019, it was a massive blow to the hip-hop world. The artist had built up quite the legacy for himself and he was beloved in the industry as an underdog who was able to become a voice for so many. His loss is still felt to this day, and every single year, fans make sure to honor him whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Yesterday was one of those times as it was Nip's birthday. The artist would have turned 36 years old, and fans made sure to take to social media with various birthday wishes for the rapper. Nipsey was also honored by Lauren London, who has been a beacon of strength since his passing. In the Instagram post below, London professed her love for Nipsey while wishing him the happiest of birthdays.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

"Happy Birthday My King!" Lauren wrote. "I Love You. Today and Forever Missing you is just apart of my DNA and I wear it with honor. Kross reminded me that you are “36” like me. 1 of 1 Hussle The Great there will never ever be another."

London's post truly speaks to just how much Nipsey was beloved by those closest to him. He made a huge impact while he was here, and his music will continue to live on for decades to come.