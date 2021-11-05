Lauren Jauregui Shares Her Debut EP, “PRELUDE” Featuring 6LACK & Vic Mensa

Lauren Jauregui has come a long way from her days of being overshadowed in a girl group. On Friday, November 5th the 25-year-old dropped off her debut EP, PRELUDE. All seven tracks on the new project were written by Jauregui herself, and two of the songs see her team up with the likes of 6LACK and Vic Mensa.

“This is truly my child,” the songstress said of PRELUDE in a press release. “I’m continuing to change. These songs mean a lot to me and speak to a very real part of myself I’ve been working on. They feel good. I’ve sat with them. I’m comfortable with them. I’d done a few features, but I’ve been sifting through different sounds and working on unlearning what my heart had been trained to hear in the past. I found out what I sonically wanted to say. It was a beautiful process to understand I have my own voice as an artist. 2021 Lauren is a whole new bitch.”

In preparation for the release of her debut, Jauregui has been steady dropping singles like “Colors,” “Scattered,” and “On Guard,” the last of which is about the singer learning to have strong boundaries regarding matters of the heart in a back-and-forth with the “Seasons” rapper.

You can watch a live performance of the emotional collaborative track below, and make sure to add PRELUDE to your weekend streaming list.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Colors

3. Scattered (feat. Vic Mensa)

4. Falling

5. On Guard (feat. 6LACK)

6. Don’t Wanna Say

7. Sorry