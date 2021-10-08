mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lauren Jauregui Drops Emotional New Single, “Colors” From Her Debut Solo Project

Hayley Hynes
October 08, 2021 12:09
243 Views
00
0
Lauren Jauregui SpotifyLauren Jauregui Spotify
Lauren Jauregui Spotify

Colors
Lauren Jauregui

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The singer’s debut solo project is called “PRELUDE” and has yet to receive a release date.


Lauren Jauregui first rose to fame during her time in the girl group, Fifth Harmony, but now, the 25-year-old is making a name for herself as a solo artist in the music industry. The Miami native just released “Colors,” an emotionally-charged single from her debut project, PRELUDE.

When you paint a wall, you have to paint over what is underneath. I’m trying to convince myself I’m someone I’m not,” Jauregui said of the new song in a press release.

“The song is a literal conversation. When everyone is gone, it’s just you and I. You can paint on the wall, but you can’t erase them all. I’m letting myself know that no matter what is going on, I need to be okay with myself. You can’t run away from yourself, because all of your layers are still going to be there. You need to learn to see them and accept them.”

“Colors” was produced by Johnny Rain, and features a beautiful combination of spoken word, sparse piano, airy strings, and vocals from Jauregui.

An official release date for PRELUDE has yet to be revealed, although the singer will be hosting a special livestream performance on Moment House on October 14th or 15th (depending on your location) that will see her performing songs from the album for the first time.

Stream “Colors” below and share your favourite lyrics in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Creator's watching, I know that much
Sat me down and told me to, "Stop watching, start doing
If you don't listen to the messages, I promise they'll just keep coming"
Ignoring Spirit really never helped me amount to nothing so
Grow

Lauren Jauregui colors new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lauren Jauregui Drops Emotional New Single, “Colors” From Her Debut Solo Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject