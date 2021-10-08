Lauren Jauregui Drops Emotional New Single, “Colors” From Her Debut Solo Project

Lauren Jauregui first rose to fame during her time in the girl group, Fifth Harmony, but now, the 25-year-old is making a name for herself as a solo artist in the music industry. The Miami native just released “Colors,” an emotionally-charged single from her debut project, PRELUDE.

“When you paint a wall, you have to paint over what is underneath. I’m trying to convince myself I’m someone I’m not,” Jauregui said of the new song in a press release.

“The song is a literal conversation. When everyone is gone, it’s just you and I. You can paint on the wall, but you can’t erase them all. I’m letting myself know that no matter what is going on, I need to be okay with myself. You can’t run away from yourself, because all of your layers are still going to be there. You need to learn to see them and accept them.”

“Colors” was produced by Johnny Rain, and features a beautiful combination of spoken word, sparse piano, airy strings, and vocals from Jauregui.

An official release date for PRELUDE has yet to be revealed, although the singer will be hosting a special livestream performance on Moment House on October 14th or 15th (depending on your location) that will see her performing songs from the album for the first time.

Stream “Colors” below and share your favourite lyrics in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Creator's watching, I know that much

Sat me down and told me to, "Stop watching, start doing

If you don't listen to the messages, I promise they'll just keep coming"

Ignoring Spirit really never helped me amount to nothing so

Grow