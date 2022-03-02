Latto is fighting back body-shaming trolls after they took over the comments of a recent video of herself and her friends singing at the studio. In the video, Latto stands at a side profile and fans pointed out that her backside looked a little awkward and sharp.

As her new single "Big Energy" continues to perform strongly on the radio and charts, the Atlanta-based rapper remains energetic in her approach to dealing with haters. After people started making fun of her on social media because of a recent video showing her at a side profile in the studio, with many claiming that it looks like she got a bad BBL, Latto tackled her haters by sharing a multitude of thirst traps, showing her at her best angles.

"What y'all dizzy b*tches not gone do is play w my SHAPE," wrote Latto on a video of her showing off her backside in the mirror. "Don't ever play on my top insecure ass b*tches get a rise of tryna body shame! Play w yo p***y not me HOE! Check that side profile is U SH*TTIN MEEEE?!!!!"

She went on to post a few more uncaptioned thirst traps before sending a final message, saying, "Yeah last video DONT ever play w me cause when I post y'all Ugly ass insecure ass internet trolls & see what the ppl gotta say about y'all u gone be crying & deleting that INSTAGRAM ACCT! Out of allll people y'all wanna play w MY shape."

What do you think about Latto's response to the body shamers? Let us know in the comments.








