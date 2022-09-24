Being a mother is always a hard task, but even more so when you need to worry about feeding the baby, taking your kids to school, and releasing your next big hit. Latto wants to recognize the women in rap that are able to balance their careers with their family lives, and gave credit on the Caresha Please podcast to its host, City Girls member Yung Miami. The "Act Up" star has two children, and Latto gave her and Cardi B their due flowers for their hard work. It's not the first time she's supported women very vocally as an artist, as she partnered with Planned Parenthood in August to advocate for abortion rights.

The "Big Energy" MC opened up about her hectic schedule and the value of a healthy work-life balance, which is what led her to commend Miami and Cardi.



“I really salute you," she said to Miami. "I always use you and Cardi as an example. Y’all give us a new meaning to ‘boss b***h.’ You know how they always try to make it seem like, ‘Oh, no. You can’t have a baby yet. It’s not possible. You’re gonna slow down. You’re gonna stop.’ B***h, I swear to god, I’ll be like, ‘Miami didn’t stop. Cardi didn’t stop.’ I swear to god, I go to y’all every time. Y’all just re-wrote the story for us … That s**t be motivation for somebody like me.”

Cardi B heard about the praise coming her way, and thanked Latto via Twitter.

While the Ohio artist doesn't have any kids of her own, she said a child "ain't too far away... I'm ready... I ain't gon' lie. Maybe, like, a year or two." She went on to emphasize the huge respect she has for mothers, starting with the woman that had her when she was just 15.

“I respect the f**k out of women... On Mother’s Day, I don’t play. I send every mom I know flowers, edible arrangements, all that stuff. Women who have kids, that’s the boss b***h. The boss b***h is being a mom. That’s the ultimate boss b***h. It don’t get more feminine than bringing a life into this world. I’m really obsessed with motherhood.”

No baby showers yet for the 777 rapper, it seems, but she did tell Yung Miami and co-host Saucy Santana that she's had a secret boo for about two years. She's been rumored to be with 21 Savage with neither side confirming a fling, but the hints that Yung Miami asked for do fit the Atlanta artist's profile.

"He a real n***a," Latto laughed about her mystery man. "He a rich n***a. He that n***a... Everything about our life is so exposed, so I feel like I have something real and I want to protect it from the world. This ain’t no PR s**t.” It's not the first rumored romance Latto's addressed this week, as she had to shut down someone who claimed to have been with her.

You can check out the full episode of Caresha Please with Yung Miami, Saucy Santana, and Latto below.

