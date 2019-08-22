Larsa Pippen recently took to social media to shut down rumors that she has been secretly hooking up with Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, and Kendall Jenner's ex, Ben Simmons.

The Larsa-Simmons rumors surfaced earlier this week, after reports alleged that the two were flirting at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles on Monday night. They reportedly left the venue within minutes of each other, leading to speculation that they were getting down behind Kendall's back.

Larsa posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story, along with the following message: "I never even saw him, let alone left with him. He dated my bff's sister and I would never."

Simmons and Kendall were linked together for about a year before they split and he began dating Tinashe.

As for Larsa, she filed for divorce from her husband, NBA Hall of Famer, Scottie Pippen last November.

The couple, whom have been married since 1997, have had their fair share of issues over the years including a pair of domestic disturbance calls in 2016 that resulted in police showing up to their residence. Scottie filed for divorce in 2016 but the two called it off until last Fall.

They have four kids together including son Scotty Pippen Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Vanderbilt in the upcoming season.